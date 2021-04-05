[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The McLean Citizens Association will host an online forum on changes to criminal-justice procedures and their implications for Fairfax County on Wednesday, April 21 at 7 p.m.
The panel will address a variety of issues. Time-permitting, there will be a question-and-answer session.
Registration is required to attend via Zoom; the event also will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/mcleancitizens.
For information, see the Website at www.mcleancitizens.org.
