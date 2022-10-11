Fairfax County should give its police officers retention bonuses to ensure the department remains properly staffed, McLean Citizens Association (MCA) board members agreed Oct. 6.
The MCA board unanimously passed a resolution encouraging Fairfax County supervisors, during their Oct. 11 public hearing on the fiscal year 2022 budget-carryover package, to direct County Executive Bryan Hill to use some of those funds to augment police pay.
MCA’s resolution recommended paying bonuses to current county police officers up to the rank of second lieutenant. Those retention bonuses should amount to at least $5,000 and be higher than signing bonuses paid to new officers during fiscal year 2023.
The resolution suggested paying retention bonuses in regular installments through the end of this fiscal year on June 30, 2023, in order to increase the likelihood that officers would remain with the department during that period.
The bonuses would be a one-time expense, not a recurring item, said Louise Epstein, chair of MCA’s Budget and Taxation Committee, which drafted the resolution. But in a bid to reduce officer attrition in coming years, MCA’s resolution also asked supervisors to direct Hill to propose “significant” salary increases for county police in those lower pay grades.
Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis on July 28 declared a staffing emergency that required officers to work overtime.
The department, which has 1,484 sworn-officer positions, had 100 vacancies (excluding new officers undergoing field training) in September 2021. By August this year, that figure had grown to more than 180, MCA’s resolution read.
County police compete for employees with 16 other law-enforcement agencies in the region, according to the resolution. Some of those other agencies sweeten the deal with signing bonuses, housing allowances and other forms of assistance.
The Fairfax County Police Department’s pay scale for less-experienced officers is in the bottom quarter of rankings among those area agencies, MCA’s resolution read.
Before passing the resolution, MCA board members questioned whether similar steps should be taken to retain Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department personnel.
Board member Ron Bleeker, who also serves on the Greater Tysons Citizens Coalition, said Fire and Rescue Department representatives had told that group about some problems retaining employees and recruiting emergency medical technicians during a national shortage, but added that the personnel crisis was more pronounced with the police department.
Some board members wondered whether $5,000 would be enough to keep officers from bolting to greener pastures.
“We tossed around different [bonus] numbers,” Epstein said. “Anything smaller than that basically would not do the trick.”
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.