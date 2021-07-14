[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Because grading for infill developments involving single-family homes can remove trees and cause stormwater-runoff problems for the surrounding community, the McLean Citizens Association wants Fairfax County to apprise residents and groups about pending grading plans so they can provide feedback.
The MCA board of directors on July 7 passed a resolution recommending that the Board of Supervisors require public notice about submissions for infill-lot grading plans. Such notifications should be sent, by e-mail if possible, to residents and community associations that request it from the county’s Land Development Services division, according to the resolution.
“Public notice empowers citizens during the plan-review process and facilitates investigation of potential infractions of the Tree Conservation Ordinance prior to plan approval, thereby avoiding potential and unwarranted destruction of trees, tree canopy and our natural environment,” the resolution read.
Such notifications should begin immediately after approval by county supervisors and be sent in a timely way so that community members and groups can understand the grading plans’ potential consequences, inform county officials about potential violations of tree-conservation requirements and suggest ways to enhance tree conservation.
The resolution also recommended that a Jan. 8 technical bulletin from Land Development Services be amended immediately to require that all persons requesting deviations from tree-preservation targets place prominent and readily visible signs on their properties regarding the proposed grading plans at the time they request such deviations.
The county’s technical bulletin informed developers about the process for obtaining deviation waivers, but did not discuss public notifications, said Barbara Ryan, chairman of MCA’s Environment, Parks and Recreation Committee.
MCA’s resolution also requests that Land Development Services convey such grading-plan notices electronically via e-mail, an appropriately targeted neighborhood social-media website such as NextDoor and by regular mail to all property owners next to or within a quarter-mile of the property being graded.
LDS also should inform other residents and community associations that have requested such notifications, according to the resolution.
MCA board member Martin Smith worried that groups and residents requesting such notifications might be bombarded with information from the county regarding projects in distant areas.
Board member Merrily Pierce, who has been involved in environmental-protection efforts for decades, said the General Assembly earlier had defeated narrowly a bill that would require such notifications at the start of site planning for infill residential projects.
“This resolution was an attempt to look at same thing without going back to have Richmond or have county rewrite” the rules, Pierce said. “I would like to see us try again for the site-plan [notification]. That’s when residents can have the greatest impact.”
MCA this fall will hold a membership meeting at the McLean Community Center’s Alden Theatre to discuss infill development, group members said.
