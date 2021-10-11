[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A coalition of McLean organizations has banded together to form a new website – “McLean Today” – to provide activities and information on businesses, as well as links to news content.
“There is so much great information out there about what McLean has to offer, but there has been no central source to find what is offered day in and day out,” said Kim Dorgan, the Website’s lead organizer.
Among sponsoring organizations: the McLean Community Center, McLean Project for the Arts, McLean Citizens Association, Greater McLean Chamber of Commerce, McLean Planning Committee and McLean Revitalization Organization
“The COVID pandemic was hard on small businesses in McLean. We hope McLean Today will be a useful bridge to connect residents and visitors with our hometown businesses,” Dorgan said.
For information, see the Website at www.mcleantoday.org.
