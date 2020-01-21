The Rotary Club of McLean will hold its ninth annual Chocolate Festival on Sunday, Jan. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the McLean Community Center.
Vendors will be augmented by children’s events and live entertainment, and there will be a demonstration of how chocolate was made in colonial America.
Admission is $2 (children under 3 admitted free) and proceeds will support local charitable organizations.
For information, see the Website at www.mcleanchocolatefestival.com.
