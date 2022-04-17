The 10th annual McLean Chocolate Festival will be held on Sunday, April 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the McLean Community Center.
The specialties of area chocolatiers will be featured along with fun for the whole family at the festival, a fund-raising initiative of the McLean Rotary. The cost is $2 for adults, free for those 3 and under.
For information, see the Website at www.mcleanchocolatefestival.com.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
