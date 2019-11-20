Lewinsville Presbyterian Church and the Lewinsville Retirement Residence are teaming up for a community Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, Nov. 28 at noon at the retirement facility, 1515 Great Falls St. in McLean.
Anyone who is away from home or without family on the holiday, of any age, is invited to attend. Parking is available at the church, 1724 Chain Bridge Road.
Volunteer opportunities also are available, and donations of food are accepted.
R.S.V.P.s for the dinner are required. For information on attending or volunteering, see the Website at www.lewinsville.org/events/thanksgiving.
