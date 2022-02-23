The McLean Citizens Association will hold an online public-safety forum on emergency preparedness March 16 at 7 p.m.
Participants will join emergency-management professionals to learn more about preparing for emergencies, what hazards affect the local area and steps they can take to protect themselves. In addition, guest panelists will highlight the Fairfax County Citizen Corps Council, which brings together the community’s fire-and-rescue service, emergency managers, healthcare providers, law enforcement, other support agencies and the volunteer community.
The council works to involve all residents in emergency preparedness, mitigation, response and recovery, as well as crime prevention and emergency training. Core programs include the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), Fire Corps, Medical Reserve Corps, Volunteers in Police Service and Neighborhood Watch.
Guest panelists will be Courtney Arroyo, community-engagement manager with the Fairfax County Department of Emergency Management and Security; Marco Johnson, Mason District representative on the Citizen Corps Council; and Jim Kirkpatrick, who is the Citizen Corps Council’s vice chairman and Springfield District representative.
The meeting will be presented on Zoom and will be livestreamed on Facebook. Registration is required to participate via Zoom; registrants will receive log-in instructions and a meeting reminder.
To register, go to mcleancitizens.org and click on the events calendar. Local residents can also watch the live-streamed event at www.facebook.com/mcleancitizens.
There will be a question-and-answer period at the end of the event. Viewers can submit questions to the panelists before the event by sending an e-mail to info@mcleancitizens.org.
A video recording will be available after the event on MCA’s Website.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
