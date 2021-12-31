[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A 33-year-old bicyclist has died following a crash that occurred on Dec. 29 just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Dolley Madison Boulevard and Ingleside Avenue in McLean.
Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department’s crash-reconstruction unit have preliminarily determined that Matthew Jaeger, of McLean, was riding his bicycle east on Ingleside Avenue. Detectives believe Jaeger entered the intersection and was struck in the road by the driver of a 2014 BMW 328xi traveling south on Dolley Madison Boulevard.
He was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the BMW remained at the scene.
Preliminarily, speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.
The investigation remains active and details of the investigation will be presented to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for review.
