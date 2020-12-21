The McLean Community Center on Dec. 12 held a special event to take the place of its traditional “Breakfast with Santa.” Youngsters ages 2 to 8 had the chance to take a photo with Saint Nick in a contact-less, outdoor environment. Santa was safe and secure in an inflatable snow globe.
Participants also were able to take a photo with Santa, leave a letter for him in a special mailbox and, if desired donate a new, unwrapped toy to the center’s Toys for Tots campaign.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
