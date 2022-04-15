The McLean Community Center will host a meet-and-greet with candidates for the Governing Board on Saturday, April 16 from 10 to 11:45 a.m. at the center.
“This is an opportunity for you to chat with our candidates, ask them any questions you have regarding their candidacy, and share your feedback on what you love about MCC as well as what you’d like to see improved,” center leaders said.
Three adult seats and two youth seats are on the ballot this year, with voting taking place during the McLean Day festival in May. (Early voting is underway.)
For information on the Governing Board and the election process, see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.