As the McLean Community Center works to develop a new strategic plan, its leadership is asking residents to provide useful input through a survey and a listening session.
“Hearing from the diverse members of our community is essential to the success of any planning we undertake,” said MCC executive director Daniel Singh. “We want to be sure our residents have the opportunity to express their desires as we shape our strategy and future direction and as we look ahead to our 50th anniversary in 2025.”
Center leaders have engaged AMS Planning & Research, a nationally consulting firm, to assist the center’s Governing Board and staff in efforts to develop a new strategic plan.
The survey can be accessed online at qrco.de/MCCsurvey. All responses will be kept confidential. As an incentive to encourage participation, five random survey entries will be selected to win a $60 voucher to use toward any MCC-sponsored activity, such as a class, summer camp, day trip, dance or Alden Theatre performance.
In addition, the center is also holding an online community “listening session” via Zoom on Dec. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. This second session is open to adults and high school students; registration is required.
As a “thank you,” all listening-session participants will receive a $25 voucher that can be applied toward a future performance at the Alden Theatre or class and/or camp fees.
For more information or to register, visit www.mcleancenter.org.
