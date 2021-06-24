[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A modified Independence Day celebration is coming to the McLean Community Center this year.
The event – presented in a drive-thru format – will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features music played by a DJ, ice cream and free giveaways.
The event, though not the usual celebration put on by the McLean Community Center, is a chance “to give residents an opportunity to enjoy family time together and celebrate our nation’s birthday in a safer way this year,” said Matt Hockensmith, assistant special-events manager for the center.
(McLean Community Center officials also held a modified, drive-thru McLean Day celebration in May. Both McLean Day and the Independence Day celebration had been canceled in their entirety in 2020 due to the pandemic.)
Registration will be limited to residents of the McLean Community Center small-tax district, and attendees can sign up for one of three one-hour time slots. The event is only for personal vehicles; larger passenger vans and buses cannot be accommodated.
For information, see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org.
