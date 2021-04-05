[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The drive-through event will include recycling and paper-shredding events, a recycled-art installation, distribution of tree saplings and compost, and the opportunity to donate bicycles to Wheels to Africa. There also will be the opportunity to vote in the McLean Community Center Governing Board election.
The event is free, but registration is recommended. For information and to register, see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.