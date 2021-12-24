[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Alden Theatre of the McLean Community Center will host a five-part discussion-group series online starting in early January to reinforce information about Virginia Native American tribes.
The series will use the Pocahantas Project as a guide, and will be co-facilitated by a member of the Rappahannock tribe and members of the Alden’s staff.
The series will run at 7 p.m. on five successive Wednesdays beginning Jan. 5. There is no charge, but registration is required.
For information, see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org.
The Pocahontas Project is a collaborative effort between Gloucester County (Va.) government the Rappahannock Indian Tribe and Replenish Richmond that presents native Virginian history around the time of European contact through the lens of Pocahontas’s life and legacy. (For information, see the Website at https://www.pocahontasproject.org/)
The course also discusses the history and culture of Virginia’s Native American Tribes, with special attention to the eight Virginia tribes that were aligned with paramount Chief Powhatan, father of Pocahontas.
