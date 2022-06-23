The McLean Community Center is seeking public input as it works to finalize its draft strategic plan.
During a meeting slated for Wednesday, July 6 at 6:30 p.m., consultants AMS Planning & Research will present the draft plan and get responses from the public.
The draft plan builds on input gathered from the public over the past year, with an eye toward developing an effective planning document that will yield significant impact in the next three to five years, MCC official said.
(The draft plan can be found at www.mcleancenter.org, and printed copies are available at the welcome desk at the center, 1234 Ingleside Ave.)
An online survey has been developed to allow the public to submit comments on the draft plan. Those who fill out the survey will be entered into a drawing to win a number of $60 vouchers that can be used toward any McLean Community Center, Old Firehouse or Alden Theater performance or activity.
The survey can be accessed directly at https://qrco.de/MCCplan.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.