The McLean Community Center will present a drive-through environmental-action event – “Earth Day McLean: Act Locally” – on Saturday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at the center.
“Several local community businesses and organizations will provide four key facets of environmental health in the spirit of shredding, reusing, recycling and planting,” center officials said.
There is no charge. For information, see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
