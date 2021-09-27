[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
McLean Central Park will come alive with local pets and their families on Sunday, Oct. 10, during McLean Pet Fest, sponsored by the McLean Community Center.
“McLean residents can enjoy time in the great outdoors, have a stroll in the park with their pets and gain valuable information on pet ownership, all while meeting their neighbors and friends,” said Catherine Nesbitt, special-events manager of the community center.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. Parking is available at Dolley Madison Library, next door to the park.
The event will include a pet-costume parade at 3 p.m., along with the Bone-a-Fied Talent Group of BFF Pet Services providing dog-agility-and-trick demonstrations throughout the day. There also will be pet-related exhibitors and animal-adoption organizations. A food truck will provide refreshments for purchase.
For information, see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org.
