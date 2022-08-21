The McLean Community Center (MCC) Governing Board will discuss the center’s fiscal 2024 budget at two upcoming meetings in September.
The first of the upcoming budget meeting, by the Governing Board’s Finance Committee, will be held Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. The budget public hearing, which will be held Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m., will allow residents to review and comment on the budget proposal.
Both meetings will held at the community center, 1234 Ingleside Ave. The preliminary consolidated budget will be posted on MCC’s Website, www.mcleancenter.org, and made available at the center’s welcome center a week before the public hearing.
Officials ask residents of Small District 1A-Dranesville who wish to speak at the hearing to call (703) 790-0123 to have their names placed on a speakers’ list. Written comments can be mailed to the MCC Governing Board at the McLean Community Center, 1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean, Va. 22101, or by e-mail to MCC acting executive director Evan Braff at evan.braff@fairfaxcounty.gov.
Written comments will be accepted through Oct. 24, with the Governing Board expected to adopt its fiscal 2024 budget on Oct. 26. The budget then goes to the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors for final adoption.
The fiscal 2024 budget runs from July 2023 to July 2024.
For information on the budget process, see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org.
