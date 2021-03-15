The McLean Community Center’s Governing Board will hold an online public hearing on its fiscal 2023 budget on Wednesday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.
The hearing will focus on the budget plan that is being developed for the fiscal year running from July 2022 to June 2023 for the center, the Alden Theatre and the Old Firehouse Teen Center.
Residents who wish to speak at the meeting are asked to call (703) 744-9348 to have their names placed on the speakers’ list, but one does not need to pre-register to speak.
Residents also can submit comments by mail, e-mail or in person up to seven days after the hearing.
For information, see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org.
In addition, center officials are conducting an online survey about community sentiment on budget issues. It can be found at https://conta.cc/3ckvdsU.
