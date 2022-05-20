After two years of COVID-19-related cancellations and adjustments, McLean Day will be held live and in person on Saturday, May 21 at Lewinsville Park, 1659 Chain Bridge Road.
Produced by the McLean Community Center (MCC), the free outdoor festival features a wide variety of rides, games, activities and performances. Here’s a brief rundown of what festival attendees can expect to see, hear and experience at the event, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A Brief History of the Festival
The history of McLean Day is long and varied. In 1915, it began as a school and community fundraiser put on by the McLean School and Civic League at Franklin Sherman School. A host of community organizations kept it going it over the years, until the mid-1970s when MCC began producing it. Lewinsville Park has been the festival’s home since 1988.
Governing Board Election
MCC’s 2022 Governing Board Election will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Twelve Dranesville Small District 1A residents are running for seats on the board. Nine adults are vying for three adult seats and three teens are vying for two student seats (one for the Langley High School boundary area and one for the McLean High School boundary area) on the center’s 11-member board.
Only residents of Dranesville Small District 1A are allowed to vote. Absentee voting is available through Wednesday, May 18. For more information and instructions on voting, see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org.
Carnival Rides Come Early
Can’t wait for the party to start on Saturday? Patrons can come enjoy the large carnival rides on Friday, May 20, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The rides are located in the parking lot to the right of the park entrance.
Ticket prices vary, and some rides have height requirements. Tickets can be purchased in advance from Cole Rides through a link on the center’s Website, www.mcleancenter.org, or onsite on Friday and Saturday.
Rides and More Amusements
The large amusement rides are a big draw at McLean Day. This year’s selections will shake things up! In addition to the large rides on the parking lot, the Kids’ Way area of the park offers smaller, ticketed rides especially for younger children. Also, for the young (and young-at-heart) are costumed superhero characters who will be available for photos.
Other free activities include laser tag, Bubble Ball, two rock-climbing walls, balloon twisters, a magician and a petting zoo.
Treats to Eat
Do you favor festival food? Come to McLean Day ready to enjoy a wide variety of international entrees, snacks and beverages. Some of the area’s best gourmet food trucks that will be on hand to serve the crowds in Lewinsville Park.
Performers On Stage (and Off!)
Free performances will be offered throughout the festival on the Community Stage.
Young dancers enrolled in MCC’s Art in Motion Dance classes will open the show at 11:05 a.m. The McLean Community Players will follow at 1:05 p.m.
The Alden’s Unruly Theatre Project teen improv group will perform at 1:45 p.m., followed by the McLean High School Chorus at 2:25 p.m. The McLean Citizens Association will present its Teen Character Award at 3 p.m. and G’NASH, a five-member rock band comprised of McLean High School students, will perform at 4 p.m.
In addition, a Jugglers’ Stage, located close to the children’s ride area, offers free performances throughout the event.
Transportation Options Abound
Parking is not available at Lewinsville Park on the day of the festival. Patrons can take free Fairfax Connector shuttles from McLean Metro Station and three satellite locations to McLean Day.
Free shuttle buses will run from the parking sites to the park starting at 10:25 a.m. and running through 6 p.m.
Satellite routes are as follows:
• Red: McLean Baptist Church, 1367 Chain Bridge Road. Patrons should meet the buses at the church entrance in the parking lot.
• Yellow: McLean Community Center, 1234 Ingleside Ave. Patrons should meet at the main entrance of the Center where signage is indicated.
• Blue: Trinity United Methodist Church, 1205 Dolley Madison Blvd. Patrons should meet the buses at the church entrance in the parking lot.
Patrons can also take Fairfax Connector Route 721 to stop ID 5429 for just $2 each way. Sponsors Help Make It Happen
McLean Day is produced by the McLean Community Center (MCC). Community-minded local businesses enhance festival offerings.
This year’s sponsors are Wheat’s Landscaping, Mars Inc., McLean Properties and Johns Hopkins Community Physicians. Clean, Comfortable for All
New this year: Zero Waste Event Productions will be helping McLean Day to stay clean and green. They will manage and process all waste and recycling material generated at the event.
Patrons are encouraged to help by using the proper bins when disposing of items throughout the event. Additional Information
Patrons also are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activities to MCC staff and Police and Fire personnel. Cigarettes, balloons, alcohol or other controlled substances are not permitted on the park grounds.
Political candidates, exhibitors and other venders must contain their activities to their assigned booths. Soliciting is not allowed on the grounds of the park during McLean Day. Keep Up to Date
For festival updates, driving directions, shuttle bus stop locations and a festival area map, visit www.mcleancenter.org/special-events or call the center at (703) 790-0123/TTY: 711. The center’s telephone will be answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the day of the festival.
