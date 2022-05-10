The 2022 McLean Day celebration will be presented on Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lewinsville Park.
Presented by the McLean Community Center, the annual event draws approximately 10,000 patrons throughout the day for music, rides, a petting zoo, food, exhibitors and more. There also will be voting for the McLean Community Center Governing Board.
On Friday, May 20 from 2 to 10 p.m., the carnival-ride area will be open to the public in advance of the next day’s festival.
The park is located at 1659 Chain Bridge Road. For information, see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org.
