Do you have questions about the upcoming fiscal year 2023 budgets for Fairfax County’s government and school system? Would you like to find out if your real-estate-tax bill is likely to increase?
The McLean Citizens Association will host a free, virtual public forum concerning those budgets on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.
Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville), School Board Member Elaine Tholen (Dranesville District), County Executive Bryan Hill, county chief financial officer Christina Jackson and Fairfax County Public Schools’ chief financial officer Leigh Burden will present information and answer questions about the proposed budgets.
To register for the virtual meeting, go to mcleancitizens.org. The meeting will also be live-streamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mcleancitizens.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.