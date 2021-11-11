McLean GOP women boost non-profit organizations

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Greater McLean Republican Women’s Club recently donated $2,000 to seven charities and organizations serving our local communities, including $1,000 to Our Military Kids, a non-profit that supports military children by funding sports, art, tutoring and other enrichment activities while a parent is deployed with National Guard or with Reserves as well as veterans in recovery from severe combat-related injuries.
Due to increased need, the Our Military Kids board of directors recently expanded the grant criteria to include ages 3 and 4, now serving a total eligibility age range of 3-18 years and extending support to families deployed not only overseas but also stateside.
“There is a need in the military community we knew we could meet or exceed,” said Kara Dallman, a retired U.S. Navy veteran and executive director of Our Military Kids.
“Our families are grateful for their ‘kids to be kids’ in these unprecedented times, and we are humbled to connect them to friends, mentors and a community that cares through the extracurricular activities they love,” Dallman said.
Other recipients of funding were Final Salute, Jill’s House, Insight Memory Care, Second Story, McLean Volunteer Fire Department and Gary Sinise Foundation.
The donations were made possible by the club’s annual fund-raiser, held in May.
For information on the Greater McLean Republican Women’s Club, see the Website at www.gmrwc.net.
