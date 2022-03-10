The McLean Citizens Association (MCA) again is sponsoring its Teen Character Awards to recognize teens of exceptional ethical and compassionate character.
Teens who have, on their own and without compensation or formal recognition, cared for elderly relatives or younger siblings, or helped out in the neighborhood or community, deserve to be recognized not only for themselves but as an example to others, MCA leaders said.
The awards initiative is not a competition. All teens whose nominations indicate they meet the criteria will receive an award. MCA’s Education and Youth Committee will review nominations to determine compliance with the criteria.
The award consists of a certificate which will be presented on the stage at Lewinsville Park at McLean Day on May 21 at 3 p.m.
Nominations must be submitted via e-mail to MCA no later than April 22. Submission instructions are included on the application.
For learn more about the award criteria and how to apply, e-mail Jim Beggs, MCA’s Education & Youth Committee chairman, at e-y_committee@mcleancitizens.org.
