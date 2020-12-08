For some 30 years, players, coaches and administrators would come and go, but one huge fan of just about any McLean High School sporting event remained a constant attending games and events – John Cole.
Known to most as “Mr. Cole,” the Highlanders’ biggest fan died in early August at age 84. Cole was regarded so highly by the school and community, a memorial car parade through school parking lots was held in his honor days after his death.
“Mr. Cole was just a die-hard and super fan. He was always there. He loved the McLean players and the competition,” said Rusty Payne, a 1991 McLean graduate and athlete at the school, who remains involved as a freshman boys basketball coach and game announcer, as well as other involvements. “I remember him at games when I was playing. He was a mainstay not just at games, but he would be at some boys basketball and softball practices, too.”
The quick-humored Cole probably enjoyed girls softball the most. No matter what the weather – cold in the early spring or sweltering hot later in the season –Cole was a regular at home games, squeezed into the same spot on the front-row bleachers nearest the Highlanders’ dugout.
“Mr. Cole was the best, and a big part of our community,” McLean director of student activities Greg Miller said. “He supported the athletes so much.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the spring high-school seasons and postponed the fall campaign, Miller explained that McLean has not had a sporting event yet without Cole in attendance.
“He would sit on the top row of the bleachers at football games, and we always had a seat for him in the gym at basketball games,” Miller said.
McLean girls softball coach Maurice Tawil remembers meeting Cole back in 2007 when he took over as the team’s coach.
“There were two older gentlemen who came to all of our games, and I didn’t know who they were,” Tawil said. “We eventually became friends and we’d meet for coffee or breakfast, and we stayed in touch.”
Cole sometimes rode on the team bus to away softball and boys basketball games.
Tawil said Cole will be honored by the softball team in some way when play is allowed to resume.
“He was a fan and we miss him,” Tawil said. “The girls always liked him, saying ‘Hi Mr. Cole.’ And he had his opinions about some of the players.”
Cole grew up in Buffalo, where he played football at Bishop Timon High School. He moved to Northern Virginia in 1977 and got involved in coaching a variety of youth sports in the Falls Church and McLean areas of Fairfax County along with girls soccer in Arlington.
Cole became interested in McLean High athletics when his two youngest of six children attended the school and played on teams. He eventually became the booster-club president for a while.
Miller said that Cole traveled to away games as well. “He was well known at other schools too,” he said. “The other athletic staffs would go out of their way to treat him well.”
Cole was honored for his loyalty at a home McLean basketball event in recent years. Something in his honor, sports wise, might be named after Cole at some point at the school.
Oakton High School girls head basketball coach Fred Priester coached Cole’s daughter, Taylor, when he was the coach at McLean years ago.
“I appreciated him so much,” Priester said. “He even came to games at Oakton to see me once in a while. When Oakton played at McLean a couple of seasons ago, I found him and gave him a big hug.”
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
