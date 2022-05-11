McLean High School’s literary magazine, The Tartan, and its news publications, The Highlander newsmagazine and Website, earned national recognition from both the National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA) and Columbia Scholastic Press Association (CSPA) recently.
The Tartan, advised by Lindsay Benedict and Seth LeBlanc and led by editors-in-chief Hyohyun Jung and Marina Qu, was one of just six literary magazines in the country and the only one in Virginia to receive the prestigious 2021 NSPA Pacemaker at an awards ceremony in April.
In addition, The Tartan was named a 2022 CSPA Gold Crown recipient in the literary magazine category at an awards ceremony in March.
McLean’s literary magazine was one of three Virginia literary magazines and the only one in Fairfax County to earn this award from Columbia University.
