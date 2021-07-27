[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Youth Creativity Project, a nonprofit developed by McLean High School students, aims to help children in health-care centers through art activities. The group relies on donations to fund recurring art-activity programs.
Since fall 2020, the group has worked with hospitals in the region to serve residents and children. The organization on the evening of Aug. 17 will host a rock-painting event with youths ages 13 to 18 at the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Northern Virginia, which offers support, education and advocacy to people affected by mental-health conditions.
Youth Creativity Project is holding a “Poorly Drawn Portraits” fund-raiser to help purchase paint brushes, acrylic-paint sets and rocks for that event’s art kits. For a $7 donation, the group will draw a portrait of donors and/or their pets. Donors can submit images through July 31 at bit.ly/ycpfund.
The group will return the finished artworks within two weeks. Donations also may be made at https://campaigns.fundsy.io/youth-creativity-project. To learn more, visit www.youthcreativityproject.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.