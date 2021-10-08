[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Greater McLean area should be kept intact when new Fairfax County magisterial districts are redrawn, according to a Sept. 18 letter from the McLean Citizens Association to the 2021 Fairfax County Redistricting Advisory Committee.
“The Greater McLean community shares a strong shared sense of ‘place’ in orientation to our schools as well as public services, including police and fire protection, libraries, senior centers and park facilities,” MCA president Robert Jackson wrote on behalf of the 107-year-old citizens association and its 40-member board of directors.
The Redistricting Advisory Committee is using adjusted census information – only recently received from the Virginia Division of Legislative Services because of pandemic-related disruptions – to redraw districts for the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and School Board.
Legal criteria for redistricting recommend compact districts that take into account “established communities of interest,” Jackson’s letter read.
“In furtherance of these objectives, we urge you – to the extent feasible and with fairness to all concerned – to keep together the historic Greater McLean community which the MCA has served for over a century,” he wrote. That area for many decades was encompassed by either Dranesville or Providence district, Jackson wrote.
While most of MCA’s service area now is located in Dranesville District, residents living outside that district – including ones in Colonies of McLean, Gates of McLean, Commons of McLean, The Rotonda, Lillian Court, Fountains at McLean, Union Park at McLean and Kingston at McLean Crossing – play integral roles in the Greater McLean community, he added.
MCA’s membership area includes not only McLean, but also portions of Tysons, Falls Church and Great Falls.
The group’s service area is bounded to the north by the Potomac River (the Virginia state line), to the south by Route 7 and the Arlington County line, and to the northwest between Difficult Run Valley Stream Park and The Madeira School’s campus. A small portion of MCA’s area also extends south of Route 7 and is bounded by the Dulles Toll Road and Beulah Road.
Many community organizations serve that area, including the McLean Community Foundation, Greater McLean Chamber of Commerce, McLean Project for the Arts, McLean Trees Foundation, McLean Youth Soccer, McLean Youth Athletics, McLean Little League, McLean Historical Society, Safe Community Coalition, American Legion Post 270 and others, Jackson wrote.
Appointed by the Board of Supervisors June 8, the Redistricting Advisory Committee consists of representatives of all nine magisterial districts, plus three representatives for the county at-large, including chairman Paul Berry.
The committee also has members representing the African-American, Hispanic, Asian/Pacific Islander and Arab-American communities, as well as the Fairfax County Federation of Citizens Associations, League of Women Voters, Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and Northern Virginia Labor Federation.
The committee will propose new districts to the Board of Supervisors. The board will hold a Nov. 9 public hearing on the matter and consider adopting a redistricting ordinance Dec. 7.
The Fairfax County attorney on Dec. 21 is slated to submit the adopted redistricting plan to the Virginia attorney general for certification. County officials anticipate the redistricting process will be complete by late February 2022.
