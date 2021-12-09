[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The community is invited to join parishioners of Lewinsville Presbyterian Church in caroling around the neighborhood of the church on Sunday, Dec. 12 beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Preceding the event at 2 p.m., there will be cocoa, cookies and a special presentation of “The Bethlehemian Rhapsody” by the Lewinsville Puppeteers, and following conclusion of the caroling at 4 p.m., the group will sing together at Capital One Center in Tysons.
Participants are urged to wear a Christmas-themed sweater.
The church is located at 1724 Chain Bridge Road. For information, see the Website at https://www.lewinsville.org.
