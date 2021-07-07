McLean Post 270 names Legionnaire of Year

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
During the June 22 general meeting of American Legion Post 270 in McLean, past National Cmdr. Brett Reistad presented the Post 270 Legionnaire of the Year Award to Jonathan “Jon” Berkson.
Berkson has managed the post’s Distinguished Speaker Program since 2019, initiated the Post 270 Book/Film Club and has been active in researching issues encountered by the post.
Berkson served as a U.S. Army officer in Korea and the Dominion Republic. At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he received his doctorate in geophysics and conducted research in the arctic and Great Lakes.
Berkson then did research on marine geophysics and underwater acoustics at the Naval Research Laboratory and the NATO Undersea Research Center in La Spezia, Italy, then was marine-science manager for the U.S. Coast Guard.
