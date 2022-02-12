The Safe Community Coalition will present “Tips for Talking to Your Kids” Getting Past the Silent Treatment” online on Monday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. Local mental-health professionals Mimi Weisberg and Heather Tedesco will look on issues of family communication.
For information, see the Website at http://mcleanscc.org.
