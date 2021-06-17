[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
McLean Project for the Arts (MPA) announced the appointment of two new members – Jacqueline Henry and Chelsea Rao – to its 45-member board of directors, which again will be led by Barbara Hawthorn.
All three are McLean residents.
Henry has worked with a number of philanthropic organizations in the local area, including the Washington Ballet’s Women’s Committee, Junior League of Northern Virginia, Washington Hospital Research, Meals on Wheels, Great Falls Lacrosse and Field Hockey League, and more. She also served on the George Washington Medical Faculty Advisor Board, and was the 2019 MPA Spring Benefit co-chair.
Art and architecture have been an important thread in Rao’s life. After majoring in art history at Barnard College in New York City, she spent her early career in the art world, at organizations such as Christie’s and the New Museum of Contemporary Art. Rao is especially excited about the opportunities that come with the Emilie Brzezinski donation and the future MPA facility at Clemyjontri.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jacqueline and Chelsea to our MPA board of directors and appreciate their willingness to share their expertise and time with us as we work together to bring the best in contemporary visual arts and arts education to our region,” MPA executive director Lori Carbonneau said.
For a full list of MPA board members, see the Website at www.mpaart.org.
