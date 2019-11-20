The McLean Project for the Arts has announced eight new members of its board of directors, which will be led by chair Barbara Hawthorn.
The new board members were installed at the arts organization’s Nov. 12 board meeting. They include Guillermo Alamada, Pamela Danner, Carolyn Gore-Ashe, Ed Gross, Maria Kelly, Cynthia Miller, Silvija Strikis and Piper Yerks.
For a complete list of board members, see the Website at www.mpaart.org.
