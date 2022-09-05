McLean Project for the Arts will open its fall exhibition – “Continuum: Artists Teaching Artists” – on Sept. 16, with an opening reception slated for Sept. 22 and an artist talk planned for Oct. 13.
The exhibition includes the work of artists and educators from institutions of higher learning across the Washington region. Participating artists include David Carlson, Patrick Craig, Robert Devers, Kate Fitzpatrick, Helen Frederick, Janis Goodman, Rene Gower, Michael Janie, Maria Karametou, Steven Prince, John Ruppert, Foon Sham, Judy Southerland, Tim Tate, Erwin Timmers, Stephanie Williams, Sue Wrbican and Peter Winant.
“We are delighted to bring this group together as we celebrate 60 years of exhibitions at MPA,” said curator and artistic director Nancy Sausser.
“Each individual featured is both an amazingly accomplished artist and a beloved educator. ‘Continuum’ honors their important and continuing contributions to our vibrant arts community.”
For information, see the Website at https://mpaart.org.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
