The McLean Project for the Arts will hold its inaugural ArtSprings! “virtual” benefit on Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m.
At the event, the family of sculptor and longtime McLean resident Emilie Benes Brzezinski will formalize their gift to MPA of Brzezinski’s spectacular body of work.
Hynek Kmoníèek, ambassador of the Czech Republic to the U.S., will serve as keynote speaker, and media personality and lifestyle correspondent Amy E. Goodman will emcee. The event also will include musical performances, artist testimonials and an auction.
For information and registration, see the Website at www.mpaart.org/artsprings.
