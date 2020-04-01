The McLean Project for the Arts is seeking participants for its 14th annual MPAartfest, which has been scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4 at McLean Central Park.
The juried fine art and craft show and sale will feature the work of more than 40 local and regional visual artists. The deadline for submissions to participate is June 15.
For information, see the Website at www.mpaart.org or e-mail gallery manager Jennifer Lillis at jlillis@mpaart.org.
