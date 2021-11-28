[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
McLean Project for the Arts will open its two newest exhibitions on Dec. 2, keeping them on display through Feb. 19.
“Give and Take: Building Form” (found in the Emerson Gallery) will showcase abstract wood sculptures by Emilie Benes Brzezinski, Rachel Rotenberg, Foon Sham and Norma Schwartz. The Atrium Gallery will feature “Intersectional Painting: Works by Sheila Crider.”
“I am particularly excited about these two exhibits, as they will present an exploration of three-dimensional artmaking in such a variety of ways,” said McLean Project for the Arts curator and exhibitions director Nancy Sausser. “This is where the art exists wholly in the world we inhabit – allowing us to meet, respond to and co-exist with each piece.”
Opening receptions will take place on Thursday, Dec. 2 from 4 to 6 p.m. and from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with each session limited to 30 participants. The exhibitions are underwritten by Pamela and David Danner. For details, see the Website at www.mpaart.org.
