McLean Project for the Arts’ signature spring event, Spring Benefit, will be Thursday, May 18, at Wildersmoor House in Great Falls.
Co-chaired by Marsha Muawwad and Natalie von Seelen, Spring Benefit raises money to support MPA's mission of connecting art and community.
“MPA’s Spring Benefit kicks off the summer soirée season, celebrating a vital commitment to the arts and our community,” said von Seelen. “This year, we are particularly excited to offer guests the opportunity to support the arts in such a timelessly beautiful location.”
Wildersmoor House sits on an estate with over 17 acres of rolling hills, as well as a lake.
Several pieces by McLean sculptor Emilie Benes Brzezinski will be featured onsite during the event. Additionally, Spring Benefit 2023 will feature the music of The Bitter Dose Combo, a gypsy jazz and swing band, and Abbie Palmer, a multi-genre harpist. The event will also include fare from Windows Catering Co.
Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available online at mpaart.org.
(1) comment
Where is the be benefit to raise money for trash and litter collection in this area? Lord knows these leftist eco warriors won't do it. They will talk about it....but won't do it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.