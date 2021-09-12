[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
McLean Project for the Arts (MPA) will open its newest exhibition – “(Not) Strictly Painting” – on Sept. 18.
Now in its 13th iteration, the exhibition celebrates the depth and breadth of paintings, or works related in some way to paintings, featuring works from 37 artists throughout the Mid-Atlantic area.
The exhibition is curated by Foon Sham, a Virginia-based artist and professor of a at the University of Maryland, College Park, and Virginia Treanor, associate curator at the National Museum of Women in the Arts.
Artists who works are featured include Maremi Andreozzi, David Apatoff, Sondra N. Arkin, Carol Tudor Beach, Jeff Bohlander, Beth Cartland, Anne Cherubum, Delna Dastur, Cianne Fragione, Amelia Hankin, Sarah Hardesty, Winston Harris, Ellen Hill, Zofie King, Brian Kirk, Chee Keong Kung, George Lorio, Johan Lowie, Daniel Merkowitz-Bustos, Dennis Lee Mitchell, Ally Morgan, S. Masao Nakazawa, Miriam Mörsel Nathan, Zsudayka Nzinga, Sookkyung Park, Mikray Pida, Alison Powers, Carol Reed, Elzbieta Sikorska, Sherry Trachtman, Christine Lee Tyler, Julio Valdez, Jessica L. Van Brakle, Jenny Walton, Milan Warner, Alice Whealin and Julie Wills.
McLean Project for the Arts is located at the McLean Community Center. The exhibition will be presented in the Emerson Gallery, which will be open Tuesdays and Wednesday from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with capacity limits and public-safety protocols in place.
An opening reception will be held (“virtually”) on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.
For information, see the Website at www.mpaart.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.