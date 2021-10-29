[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The McLean Community Center is seeking residents of Small District 1A to participate in upcoming “community listening sessions” hosted by consultant AMS Planning & Research.
The first session will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the center.
“These sessions will inform the center as it works to improve the programs and services it provides to district residents,” center officials said.
“This is an opportunity for MCC district residents to give valuable input and express their ideas about the future programming and strategic priorities.
District residents’ input will shape the center’s three-year strategic plan, which will dovetail with MCC’s 50th anniversary in 2025.
Adults and high-school students who reside in the district are invited to come share their ideas, whether they are regular participants in MCC-sponsored activities or have never or rarely come to the center. All participants will receive a $25 voucher that can be applied towards a future performance at The Alden Theatre or MCC class and/or camp-registration fees.
A number of COVID-19 safety practices will be in place at the session. A mask that covers both nose and mouth must be worn by all participants throughout the evening.
To register for the session or for more information, call (703) 790-0123 or see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org.
