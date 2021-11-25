[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Under the leadership of president John McEvilly, the Rotary Club of McLean has initiated a new program – “Dignity of Work” Award.
According to former McLean Rotary President Lynn Heinrichs, who chairs the initiative, the award “is designed to recognize and promote the great people working in the McLean community.”
Club members nominate and then vote for anyone working in McLean who has impressed them with excellent customer service, courtesy, friendliness, dependability, and integrity.
The first recipients of the “Dignity of Work” Award are Anita Shrestha, an employee of Embassy Auto Wash in McLean, and Milka Taherian, an employee of the Chesterbrook Safeway in McLean. As a guest at the Club’s luncheon meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 9, Taherian was presented with a plaque for “Stellar Performance,” given with appreciation by the Rotary Club of McLean. Shrestha was unable and will receive the award separately.
McLean Rotary’s “Dignity of Work” Award will be granted quarterly during each Rotary Year.
“The club hopes to recognize individuals who help enhance McLean’s economic vitality and community spirit through their exemplary vocational efforts, good service and admirable work ethic,” McEvilly said.
