After a tumultuous year for quiz-bowl competitions, which forced most tournaments to migrate to videoconferences for matches, National Academic Quiz Tournaments will hold its middle-school division of its Individual Player National Championship Tournament online on Sunday, April 25.
Two Longfellow Middle School students – Abigail Lee and Deven Hagen – will compete in the 60-player field representing 17 states.
After five seeding rounds, the top players will compete in a single-elimination tournament to determine the overall winner. In addition, players who perform well in specific academic categories will also be honored for their efforts.
The Individual Player National Championship Tournament was first held in 2018; the 2020 championships were not held due to the pandemic. This year’s tournament will be contested after Saturday’s Small School National Championship Tournament, where top teams from small schools will compete for the title.
Tournament results will be updated throughout the day at http://www.naqt.com/go/stats/12267.
