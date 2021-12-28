[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Unruly Theatre Project, a teen-improv group sponsored by the Alden Theatre of the McLean Community Center, is recruiting performers for the coming year.
Open auditions are set for Tuesday, Jan. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m., with callbacks two days later.
The troupe is open to students in 8th through 12th grades; performers rehearse twice per week on Tuesday and Thursday evenings along with performances across the community and online.
For information, e-mail danielle-vanhook@fairfaxcounty.gov.
