McLean Veterans Day ceremony salutes those who made a difference

A sizable contingent of the McLean community flocked to a Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11 at the Memorial Grove at McLean High School to honor people past and present who have served in the nation’s Armed Forces.
American Legion Post 270 hosted the event again this year and Cmdr. Marshal Hyman made the opening remarks and introductions. Post chaplain Edward Davis gave the invocation, adjutant Don Kimble led the Pledge of Allegiance and Col. W. Glenn Yarborough Jr., past District 17 commander of the American Legion, recited John McCrae’s famous World War I poem, “In Flanders Fields.”
Bob Rosenbaum and Paul Ward provided a musical interlude, the McLean High School Madrigals performed “My Country ’Tis of Thee” and Dakota Lawson of Venture Crew 128 played “Taps.”
This year’s keynote speaker was retired U.S. Army Col. Mark Franklin. The event also featured a presentation by leaders of the Flags for Heroes Program.
Del. Kathleen Murphy (D-Great Falls-McLean) presented World War II veteran Regina Benson with a General Assembly resolution honoring her service.
Benson, who previously had been an operating-room nurse, reported for duty Sept. 20, 1944, and was deployed as a U.S. Army second lieutenant with an evacuation hospital. She served in Okinawa and Japan, was honorably discharged April 30, 1946, and earned many medals for her service.
