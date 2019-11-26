The 11th annual McLean WinterFest Holiday Parade will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1 down Old Chain Bridge Road.
This year’s event will salute Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Sharon Bulova and Dranesville School Board member Janie Strauss, each of whom is retiring after decades of service.
Pre-parade entertainment will begin at 2:30 p.m., including music by the McLean Baptist Church Hand Bell Choir, Kent Gardens Elementary School Chorus, Langley High School Madrigals and McLean Youth Orchestra’s brass and winds ensemble.
The parade will step off at 3:30 p.m., and will be emceed again by McLean’s own Peggy Fox.
Registration for those wishing to participate in the parade is due by Nov. 22; sponsorship packages also are available.
For information and sponsorship opportunities, call Trish Butler at (202) 550-4019 or e-mail sagecommunications@earthlink.net.
