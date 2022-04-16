“Throw Out the Checklisted Childhood: Tips and Strategies for Raising Successful Kids” is the topic of discussion slated for Tuesday, April 26 at 7 p.m. at Temple Rodef Shalom, 2100 Westmoreland St.
Author Julie Lythcott-Haims, a former dean at Stanford University, will discuss the ways overparenting harms not just children, but their parents and society at large.
The event is sponsored by the Safe Community Coalition in conjunction with the Potomac School.
Lythcott-Haims “offers practical strategies that underline the importance of allowing children to make their own mistakes and develop the resilience, resourcefulness and inner determination necessary for success,” organizers said.
A Q&A session and book-signing will follow.
The forum is designed for both adults and teens. Though free, registration is required and can be attained at http://mcleanscc.org. The program also will be livestreamed.
