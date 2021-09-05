[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A motorist on Aug. 28 at 6:46 p.m. was stopped at the traffic light on Park Street at Maple Avenue, E., and made a right turn onto Maple Avenue when the light turned green, Vienna police said.
Another vehicle, traveling eastbound on Maple Avenue at a high rate of speed, disregarded the red traffic signal and collided with the turning vehicle, police said. Upon the officer’s interaction with striking vehicle’s driver, he detected signs of impairment and the odor of marijuana, police said.
Rescue personnel treated the struck vehicle’s driver at the scene and transported the striking vehicle’s driver to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Vienna police went to the hospital and arrested the striking vehicle’s driver after she was discharged.
Police transported the 23-year-old Monrovia, Md., woman to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where authorities charged her with driving under the influence of drugs and failing to obey a traffic signal.
