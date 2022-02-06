Virginia’s state judges will have to continue retiring at age 73, with a measure attempting to increase the retirement age killed in a state Senate committee.
State Sen. William Stanley’s (R-Glade Hill) proposal to raise the retirement age to 75 was “passed by indefinitely” in a Senate committee.
The measure is SB 83.
