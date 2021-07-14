[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The median home-sales price across the Washington region was up just over 10 percent for the first six months of the year compared to the same point in 2020, according to new data.
Across the metro area, the median sales price for all types of properties during the first half of 2021 stood at $535,000, up 10.3 percent from a year before, according to data reported July 13 by MarketStats by ShowingTime, based on listing data from Bright MLS.
Figures represent transactions in the District of Columbia; Fairfax and Arlington counties and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church in Virginia; and the counties of Montgomery and Prince George’s in Maryland.
All jurisdictions posted increases from a year before, ranging from 4.5 percent in Falls Church to 12.1 percent in Montgomery County.
Falls Church had the highest median sales price for the first six months of 2021 at $875,000, largely due to the preponderance of single-family homes in the city.
The growth spurt seems to show no signs of an immediate slowdown; the median sales price in June across the region was $570,000, up 12.9 percent from June 2020 (when the market was in the midst of the first blast of COVID) was up 16.3 percent from the pre-COVID June 2019 and up 42.5 percent from the median sales price of $400,000 recorded in June 2012.
Figures represent most, but not all, homes on the market. All 2021 figures are preliminary and are subject to revision.
